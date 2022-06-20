Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 20, 2022 – NARC Kenya Leader Martha Karua has promised to respect her boss, Raila Odinga, should they form the next government.

Speaking to the press on Monday, Karua maintained that Kenyans needed to see results, which would be her core mandate within the Azimio administration led by Raila Odinga.

Firing salvos at the current government, Karua noted that friction within a coalition should not be in the public domain and should be solved behind closed doors.

She undertook to solve disputes within Azimio coalition with dignity should they form the next government and not wash their dirty linen in public like what President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, are doing.

“I know the role that I was called to serve and that is to be Raila’s running mate. So, I will give him the respect he deserves, and likewise, he will do the same.”

“If we have arguments, I will not be the type to talk evil of him. Sometimes, you may differ on opinions but such things are solved behind closed doors. The public wants results and not other theatrics,” stated Karua.

Karua alluded to the time she served in the late Mwai Kibaki’s government in 2009, highlighting that she resigned at the time in a respectable manner and opted not to lash out at those who frustrated her duties.

“I was a minister in Kibaki’s government before resigning. I delivered in the job I was given. When I resigned I did so respectfully.”

“I respect my captain Raila and I will never disrespect him or Kenyans. I am ready to work for Kenyans, I pray that God guides me,” she reiterated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.