Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 21, 2022 – Former Kiambu County Governor William Kabogo has claimed Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate William Ruto’s popularity has waned in the vote-rich Mt Kenya region after he picked Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate.

Speaking on NTV on Monday, Kabogo, who is also the Tujibebe Party leader, said Raila Odinga finished DP Ruto when he picked Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua as his running mate in August.

“The nomination of Martha Karua to be Raila Odinga’s running mate ate into KKA Mt Kenya bedrock and the picking of Rigathi Gachagua as Ruto’s running mate eroded popularity that had been won,” he said

The seasoned politician argued Ruto lost about 4% of his support after Karua was named as Raila’s deputy while insisting Gachagua whom he branded a ‘dictator’ had brought problems into the Kenya Kwanza Alliance camp.

Kabogo also said the emergence of Roots Party presidential candidate George Wakackoyah could dent Ruto’s hopes of succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“To be frank, three issues are eating into KKA in Mt Kenya: nomination of Karua, settling on Gachagua and the emergence of Wajackoya,” Kabogo said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.