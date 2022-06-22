Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 22, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate, Martha Karua, was in Mt. Kenya yet again looking for crucial votes that will make Baba the 5th president of Kenya.

While in Kirinyaga, Karua realized the deep hatred the region has for Raila whom the residents have never voted for since time immemorial.

She made a passionate appeal to the Mt Kenya residents to vote for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s handshake partner Raila Odinga not for him because of her.

“I know people from this region have not been voting for Raila) Odinga over the years. But this time I ask you to be generous enough and give him votes because of me,” Martha Karua said.

Karua drummed up support for the longest-serving opposition leader, saying that he has the solutions to Kenyan problems.

She promised the Mt Kenya locals that she will fully represent them under the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya government that would be formed by Raila Odinga

“I shall fully represent you in Odinga’s government and therefore cast your votes in favour of the Azimio presidential candidate,” she said.

This comes barely days after the former Gichugu MP asked politicians from the Mt Kenya region aligned to Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya alliance not to be intimidated but to sell Raila’s State House bid or quit.

“You are either with us or not. There are some politicians within Azimio who are asking for their votes but when it comes to the presidential race, they tell voters to decide for themselves and we will not allow that,” Martha Karua said.

