Monday, June 27, 2022 – Azimio-One Kenya Alliance presidential running mate, Martha Karua, has confirmed the coalition is planning to bar weak candidates from vying in August.

Speaking on Sunday, Karua said the coalition will convince weak candidates to withdraw from the August 9 General Election to avoid vote-splitting.

Karua said the Raila Odinga-led coalition will hold internal polls to determine the most preferred candidates, who Azimio will support and have the rest withdraw from the race.

Karua also expressed fear of the coalition losing seats due to many Azimio candidates competing for the same seats.

“If we have three candidates for one seat and our opponents in Kenya Kwanza field only one candidate, we will be defeated,” Karua stated.

Jubilee Party aspirant in Mathare Constituency, Kevin Kioko Mbuvi is among candidates who have been urged to withdraw to enable ODM candidate Antony Oluoch to win the seat in August.

The Kenyan DAILY POST