Friday, June 3, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate, Martha Karua, has welcomed back Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka to the Azimio alliance.

In an update via her Twitter account on Thursday evening, Karua said that she was looking forward to working with the former Vice president.

She also apologized for not attending Kalonzo’s return to Azimio rally yesterday.

She noted that she was not able to get back to Nairobi on time for the Mukuru kwa Njenga rally.

“Welcome home my brother and friend Kalonzo Musyoka. Looking forward to working together under the leadership of our captain Raila Odinga on this final lap.”

“Was not able to make it back to Nairobi on time for the rally but my heart was with you,” she stated.

On the other hand, Kalonzo congratulated Karua for being picked by Raila Odinga as the running mate.

“I would also wish to congratulate the Hon. Martha Wangari Karua on her nomination as the deputy president nominee of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party and I assure her of my unequivocal support,” the Wiper leader stated.

The Former Vice president also accepted the Chief Minister Position offered by Odinga if Azimio wins the August polls.

“Therefore, after wide consultation with the Party Leadership, the clergy, the professionals, I have decided to accept with humility and appreciation my nomination as the Chief Minister in the Azimio One Kenya when, and not if, we form the government,” Kalonzo said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.