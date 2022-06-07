Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 07 June 2022 – Controversial city businesswoman, Sarah Kabu, has advised married women to stop being in a comfort zone because they are always close to being single mothers.

Sarah’s remarks comes barely 2 months after her marriage with Kabu also crumbled.

Speaking in an interview over the weekend, she said, “Married women are potential single mothers. Nowadays, you’ll find that something small will happen and you’re a single mother. You find that you were living in Runda in your beautiful home, driving your Range Rover then all of a sudden, you’re done,”

She narrated cases of people she knows who have been left struggling because either their husbands walked out on them or died, leaving them unable to maintain the lifestyles they had in marriage.

She further advised married women to be financially independent incase anything happens.

“It is good to rise above the comfort zone because you do not know what tomorrow holds. Learn to fend for yourself,” she added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.