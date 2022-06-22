Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 22, 2022 – Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta launched the National title deeds issuance program today.

The program will see Kenyans receive one million of the six million title deeds that need to be issued to various individuals and groups across the country.

Speaking at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), the Head of State advised recipients of the title deeds to keep them for their families and not misuse them.The President asked the beneficiaries not to treat the document as individually owned saying it belongs to the family.

“Let us not treat these documents as individually owned.”

“This document belongs to you and your family and you must sit and plan together to see how you can utilize it to better you and your family’s life,” he said.

Uhuru jokingly warned married men against using the title deeds as loan collateral without the consent of their wives adding that it could lead them to lose their land.

“Pesa ikiingia, akipitia mtaani anakutwa na kengine hapo, anasahau aliyeacha nyumbani, mali inaisha… (When the money checks in, he goes through the street and finds something else there, he forgets who left home, the property ends …) President Uhuru said.

The president further spoke about the August 9, General Elections where he urged Kenyans not to elect leaders who will water down the gains made in the lands sector.

“I do urge that you don’t elect people who will put us on reverse gear back to where we have come from,”

“We want people who will move this agenda forward and ensure every Kenyan has his rights and his property.”

“Not taking us back to the days of theft and other things,” Uhuru said.