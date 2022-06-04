Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 4, 2022 – A driver is lucky to still have his penis intact after crashing his car while a woman was performing oral sex on him.

Police say the motorist was receiving oral sex from a woman while he was driving and this caused him to lose control of the wheel.

He crashed into an oncoming FedEx van in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, US.

The collision was not life-threatening but the impact of the crash made the female passenger accidentally bite down hard on her lover’s penis.

The SUV driver suffered serious bite injuries to his manhood. The female passenger, who was also practically naked in the car, suffered minor injuries.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue told News 10 that a crew was immediately sent to the scene of the head-on collision at North Ocean Boulevard and 19th Street.

The news channel says there were two people inside the FedEx truck whose injuries were minor compared to the naked pair in the SUV.

Fire officials confirmed the woman inside the SUV had been performing oral sex on the male driver, which caused the collision and left him with injuries to his private area.