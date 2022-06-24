Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 24, 2022 – Manchester United star, Mason Greenwood has had his police bail extended over allegations he raped and assaulted a young woman earlier this year.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) applied to have his bail extended at Manchester and Salford Magistrates, where it was granted.

The 20-year-old footballer was arrested in January after images and videos were posted online.

He was also later quizzed on suspicion of making threats to kill as he spent three nights in cells at a Greater Manchester police station.

Greenwood was released on conditional bail. This was first extended until mid-June and has now been extended.

However, police did not specify when it would run out after yesterday’s closed court hearing.

A GMP spokesperson said: ‘As the outcome of bail reviews does not impact the progression of investigations, Greater Manchester Police will not be providing any further updates in relation to this case until the suspect is charged or released facing no further action.’

The police investigation remains ongoing and Greenwood remains suspended by the Old Trafford club.

Police arrested Greenwood on 30 January after seeing a woman reporting claims of physical violence and sexual threats on social media.

Officers had arrived at Greenwood’s £14,000-a-month mansion in Bowdon, Greater Manchester, and were later seen questioning neighbours.

The England international was originally held on suspicion of raping and attacking a woman as he was grilled by detectives.

While in custody, he was re-arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill his alleged victim before he was released on bail.

The footballer was suspended from playing or training with Man United until further notice.