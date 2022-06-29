Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 29 June 2022 – Premier League side, Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer.

According to Corriere dello Sport (via thefaithfulmufc), the Red Devils have contacted Napoli to discuss a potential move for the Nigerian forward. Manchester United are expected to undergo a massive rebuild under new manager Erik ten Hag this summer after enduring a dismal 2021-22 campaign.

Last season, Cristiano Ronaldo was the club’s standout forward, scoring 18 goals in 30 games, but the five-time Ballon d’Or lacked support from his teammates. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Edinson Cavani scored just nine league goals between them.

The club is also set to part ways with Cavani, Jesse Lingard, and Juan Mata after the expiration of their contracts at the end of the month. They are therefore expected to prioritize signing a top-quality forward.

Victor Osimhen joined Napoli from Lille in the summer of 2020 for a club-record fee of €70 million. He endured a disappointing debut campaign with the club, scoring just 10 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions. But the 23-year-old took his game to another level last season, scoring 18 goals in 32 appearances and helping Luciano Spaletti’s side finish third in the Serie A table.

The striker, who scored 18 times and made six assists in 32 games last season, is also on the radar of other top English clubs including Arsenal and Newcastle.