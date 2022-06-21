Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 21, 2022 – Ryan Giggs is set to step down as Wales manager.

The Manchester United legend, who temporarily left the role after being charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend is to announce his decision in the coming days, as revealed by Mail+.

He has been leave from his post since November 2020 and faces a domestic violence trial in Manchester on August 8.

Giggs’s trial was adjourned for close to seven months to August 8 following a backlog of cases at Manchester Crown Court.

The 48-year-old is accused of controlling and coercive behaviour against his former girlfriend Kate Greville between August 2017 and November 2020.

Giggs is also accused of assaulting Ms Greville, causing her actual bodily harm, and of the common assault of her younger sister, Emma Greville, at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1, 2020.

Giggs has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Robert Page has led Wales to their first World Cup in 64 years in Giggs’ absence. Page will be in charge in Qatar with Giggs deciding to stand down.

It is understood that Giggs did not want his situation to act as a distraction as Wales prepare for their first appearance in a World Cup finals since 1958.

Giggs, who was appointed Wales manager in January 2018, decided to stand down after Wales beat Ukraine in their World Cup play-off final in Cardiff two weeks ago.