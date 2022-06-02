Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 2, 2022 – Manchester United have confirmed that Paul Pogba will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of June.

The 29-year-old, a World Cup winner with France in 2018, left Old Trafford to join Juventus as a free agent in 2012, only to return four years later for a then world-record fee of £89m. Since his return, Pogba has struggled to replicate his form for the club.

On Wednesday June 1, Manchester United announced that Paul will leave the club with the Frenchman speculated to return to Juventus after his representatives held positive talks with the Italian giants last month.

“The club can announce that Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United at the end of June, upon the expiry of his contract,” United said at the start of a lengthy send-off statement on the club website.

“Everyone at the club would like to congratulate Paul on his successful career, and thank him for his contributions to Manchester United.

“We wish him all the best for the next steps on a remarkable journey.”

Pogba scored 39 goals in 233 first-team appearances for United, who he first joined from French club Le Havre in 2009. It is understood a decision on Pogba’s next club is expected “soon”, with his final choice expected to be a “football decision”.