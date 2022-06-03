Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 3, 2022 – Manchester United has announced that Juan Mata will leave the club after eight years when his contract expires at the end of the month.

The 34-year-old was signed by David Moyes from Premier League rivals Chelsea in January 2014 and went on to make 285 appearances for United, scoring 51 goals.

Mata’s first trophy at Old Trafford was the 2016 FA Cup under Louis van Gaal, while he also helped the side to the Europa League and League Cup under Jose Mourinho the following season.

In a statement confirming his departure, United said: “Thank you for dedicating eight years of your career to United, Juan. Everyone at the club wishes you all the best for the future.”

Mata struggled for games under both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick this season, making just 12 appearances in all competitions.

He made his final appearance in our last fixture of the 2021/22 season, away to Crystal Palace on 22 May.

The Spaniard will exit the club along with Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard, who United announced would also be leaving at their end of their contracts on Wednesday.

The departures of Mata, Pogba, and Lingard come at the same time as Erik ten Hag takes over as the new manager at United after leaving Ajax.

Taking to social media shortly after the announcement, Mata thanked fans for their support throughout his time at the club.

“From here, from the middle of the pitch at Old Trafford, at night. I’m alone. Actually, this feels like a dream,” he said in a video message.

“I wanted to say thank you very much to all of you for your support over the years and especially during the difficult times that we lived together. “I will never forget you. Thank you very much. All the best from the bottom of my heart and goodbye.”