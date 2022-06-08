Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Supply Chain Management Assistant

REF: LA/13

Job Specifications:

The position is responsible for stores management.

Responsibilities

Receiving and issuing stores;

Generating Goods Received Notes (GRN);

Sorting, dispatching and filing invoices and other documents;

Capturing and processing stores data in the inventory module and;

Complying with Public Procurement & Asset Disposal Act and Regulations;

Preparing requisitions for stocks replenishment; and

Monitoring the usage and movement of stores.

Prepare procurement registers and ensure ensuring that they are update;

Custodian of the department’s registers and rubber stamps;

To ensure that all files are indexed with the required reference and code number

Qualifications

Higher Diploma in Procurement and Supply Management or its equivalent qualification from a recognized Institution with three (3) years’ experience

Diploma with four (4) years’ experience

Proficiency in computer application programme

Meets the provisions of chapter six of the constitution.

Competency and Skills

Strong communication and presentation skills

Good analytical skills

Problem solving

Professionalism

How to Apply

Suitably qualified and experienced individuals should submit applications enclosing a detailed curriculum vitae (CV), copies of relevant academic and professional certificates/testimonials and a copy of National Identity Card.

The CV must at the minimum provide details of the applicant’s email address, day-time mobile telephone numbers, details of current employer, current remuneration and names and contacts of three (3) referees familiar with the applicant’s professional background and experience.

Applications, addressed to the undersigned, may be delivered at the Insurance Regulatory Authority (Registry Section) at Zep-Re Place, 2nd Floor, Longonot Road, Upper Hill. Please note that these should be sealed, marked “Confidential” and indicate the job reference (e.g “REF:SO/01” for Supervision Officer). Alternatively, they may be sent by post or email to:

Commissioner of Insurance & Chief Executive Officer

Insurance Regulatory Authority

Zep-Re Place

P.O Box 43505-00100

Nairobi

EMAIL : careers@ira.go.ke

Applications must be received by close of business on 21st June 2022.

Compliance Requirement:

In accordance with The Employment (Amendment) Act, 2022, the Authority will require candidates it wishes to enter into a written contract of service with to comply with Chapter Six of the Constitution by submitting mandatory compliance and clearance certificates from the relevant entities