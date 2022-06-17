Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 17, 2022 – Manchester United star, Mason Greenwood will reportedly have his bail extension application heard at court next week following the allegations he raped and assaulted a young woman.

According to Mail Online, the police investigation remains ongoing and there has now been an application to extend his police bail -which will take place at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court next Wednesday, June 22.

The 20-year-old footballer was arrested in January after images and videos were posted online. He was also later quizzed on suspicion of making threats to kill as he spent three nights in cells at a Greater Manchester police station.

Greenwood was released on conditional bail and this was extended until mid-June.

The hearing on Wednesday will not be held in open court and Greenwood is not expected to attend.

A Ministry of Justice spokeswoman said: ‘We can confirm that the application to extend the pre-charge bail will be considered on the 23rd June 2022.’

Greater Manchester Police arrested Greenwood on 30 January after seeing a woman reporting claims of physical violence and sexual threats on social media.

The England international was originally held on suspicion of raping and attacking a woman as he was grilled by detectives.

While in custody, he was re-arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill his alleged victim before he was released on bail.

Greenwood, an academy product originally from Bradford, West Yorks, later beefed up security at his home.

He brought in two private security guards to patrol the rented house and an expert installed a home CCTV system capable of recording from up to eight cameras.

The footballer was suspended from playing or training with Man United until further notice.

Nike suspended its sponsorship deal with Greenwood, and later terminated it, and Electronic Arts confirmed his removal from active squads on its Fifa 22 game.