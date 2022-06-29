Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 29 June 2022 – Police in Uganda arrested a 39-year-old man for slapping the country’s Minister of State for Works and Transport, Mr Musa Ecweru.

It was gathered that the man slapped the Minister during mass at St. Michael Catholic Church in Wera Sub County in Amuria District on Sunday, June 26.

It’s alleged that the minister who is also the Amuria County MP, was attending prayers at the church when Mr Michael Okurut, a resident of Wera attacked him.

The minister had reportedly gone to deliver a tractor handed to Wera Catholic Parish by Ministry of Agriculture.

Sources that witnessed the 11:30am incident told Daily Monitor on conditions of anonymity that Okurut quietly and meekly entered the church building and walked to the altar where he made the sign of the cross before he approached the unsuspecting minister who was busy giving a speech to the congregation and slapped him on the ear sending shockwaves into the congregation.

“He came quietly and even performed the sign of the cross. I thought he would locate himself a seat like other members of the congregation were doing but he instead walked to the minister and whispered something before he slapped the minister hard on the ear,” a source said.

“He attempted to slap the minister for the second time but he blocked his hand before his escorts who were waiting from outside rushed into the church and subdued him (Okuru).” the source added.

Mr Oscar Ageca, the acting police spokesperson for East Kyoga, who confirmed the incident on Monday, said Okurut was arrested and taken to Wera police station for interrogations.

“A case of assault was opened at Wera Police station where statements were recorded and the suspect is detained as inquiries and investigation into the matter is expedited,” Mr Ageca said.

When contacted, Mr Ecweru described the suspect as mentally ill.

“We have established his background information. We have confirmed that he was a mad man. His madness attacks him occasionally and when he suffers he is wild and violent,” Mr Ecweru said.