Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 16, 2022 – A man has been shot dead after he confronted a couple who took his wife out for drinks.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, at a home in the 24700 block of Oconee in the Princeton Place subdivision, in Tomball, Texas.

According to Harris County sheriff’s deputies, the victim’s wife was out drinking with another husband and wife who live nearby. Deputies said the two couples knew each other and were friends.

When she was dropped off early Wednesday morning, her husband – the victim – came outside and got into an argument with the other man, who investigators say is the shooter.

The other man then returned home to drop off his own wife and he returned to the other couple’s house with a gun.

Things reportedly got pretty heated, and the suspect pulled out the pistol and fired two rounds, hitting the 41-year-old victim. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This husband is upset. He confronts the man for taking his wife out drinking. And then, that’s when the shooting occurred,” Sgt. Ben Beall said.

After the shooting, deputies said the suspect drove back to his home.

However, the gunman reportedly later returned to the scene, where Harris County Precinct 4 deputies found him when they arrived. He surrendered himself to deputies and was arrested.

The victim’s wife was so distraught that she had to be transported to the hospital, according to deputies.

Neighbors said the couple have three children. Their two girls were sleeping in the home at the time of the shooting. Their son was not home at the time.