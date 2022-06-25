Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 25, 2022 – A man is living in fear after he found a dagger in his girlfriend’s handbag.

He shared photos of the dagger on social media and wondered why his girlfriend was keeping it in her handbag.

When he questioned her, she claimed that the dagger belongs to her mother.

According to those in the know, his girlfriend may be a member of a cult.

The dagger is associated with a certain cult in Nigeria.

See photos and comments from Netizens who claim that the lady might be a member of a cult.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.