Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Friday, June 3, 2022 – A seemingly romantic man has sparked reactions on social media after he pulled a surprise stunt to apologize to his girlfriend.
He even invited close friends to witness as he said sorry in style.
In the video, flowers can be seen scattered all over a king-size bed with the words ‘ I am sorry’ displayed on the wall.
His girlfriend had no option but to accept the apology.
Watch video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>