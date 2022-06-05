Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 05 June 2022 – A Twitter user has proposed to a lady that he met through social media.

They met on LinkedIn for the first time and exchanged contacts.

They then became friends and after some time, they fell in love.

He shared screenshots of how their conversation started accompanied with a photo of an engagement ring.

Check this out.

