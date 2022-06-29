Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 29 June 2022 – The National Police Service officers, while on patrol at Jua Kali Area within Embakasi, arrested a lone suspect in Kenya Power uniform who was spotted doing suspicious activities at an electric pole.

The officers requested the imposter, who could not identify himself as a Kenya Power technician, to climb down and they escorted him to Embakasi Police Station. The Kenya Power security personnel who were called confirmed that the suspect does not work with the parastatal.

The suspect was placed in custody pending processing and arraignment while his operating gear and safety equipment was kept as exhibit.

We wish to inform the public that these criminal acts pose a grave danger to their safety and may cause injuries, damage to household appliances, and even death as a result of electrocution, and fires.

In addition, the destruction of government infrastructure and installation is considered an economic sabotage, which will not be condoned.

The National Police Service is committed to effectively securing critical national infrastructure, given its role in the country’s sustainable development, governance, and security.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.