Friday, June 3, 2022 – A middle-aged man has reportedly plunged 16 floors from the Trump International Hotel and Tower.

According to Chicago Tribune reports, the unidentified victim was a man between the ages of 45 and 50 years old, and is believed to have died from suicide around 11:45 a.m.

The 98-story Trump Tower building building in Chicago overlooks the Chicago River. Its 16th floor hosts a bar and restaurant called Terrace 16.

Paramedics were called to the scene of the apparent suicide around 11.46am, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

“He was pronounced dead on scene. Detectives are conducting a death investigation, pending autopsy results,” Chicago police said in a statement.