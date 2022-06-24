Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 24, 2022 – This video shows the moment a man fell from a moving pickup at Roysambu roundabout, where members of the public had gathered to watch Safari Rally drivers performing stunts as they drove to Kasarani.

The pickup was transporting sodas and the young man was seated on top of the crates.

He fell from the moving pickup and instead of members of the public helping, they rushed to loot.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.