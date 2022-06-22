Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 22 June 2022 – A man from Eldoret has found a new way of luring men before stealing from them.

According to reports online, the man identified as Kelvin Kosgei posed as a woman, dressed in a long dress and a wig on his head, a look that transformed him into a beautiful woman that ‘no sane’ man would reject.

He then camped in one of the bars to prey on unsuspecting male revelers.

A very drunk man approached him thinking he was a woman and asked for ‘fun’ services.

They agreed on the price and booked a room.

The duo entered the room, with the victim not knowing that he would not enjoy what he had paid for.

At that moment, Kosgei is said to have overpowered the drunk man and disappeared.

Keen to harvest more from the night, he again went to the bar to wait for his second victim.

The second man was, however, not as drunk as the first one and when he realized that Kosgei was a man posing as a woman he raised an alarm.

Those around swung into action and nabbed him.

Police were called to the scene and arrested him.

See his photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.