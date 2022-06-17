Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 17 June 2022 – Residents of Kevote village in Runyenjes, Embu County woke up to a shocking incident after a 43-year-old man committed suicide after being denied food and conjugal rights by his wife.

The deceased also left a suicide note stating that apart from being denied food and conjugal rights by his wife, she has been assaulting him.

His body was moved to the mortuary as investigations continue.

See photos from the scene of the incident.

