Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 9, 2022 – A man has been captured on camera beating his wife after she refused to allow him to brush her teeth for too long.

The lady said to be a mother of three has been identified as Zahidat. Instagram user, @PJ_Somie said the abuse has been going on for over 8years and the lady needs justice because she’s drained mentally, physically, emotionally and can’t talk any longer.

She wrote;

This is Zahidat a mother of three the man brushing her is her husband this has been going on for over 8 years now she needs justice please she’s drained mentally, physically, and emotionally she can’t talk any longer only God knows if this man has cut her tongue this is just wickedness this man needs to be put in his place she really needs help please