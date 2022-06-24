Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 24, 2022 – A viral video of a man beating up his girlfriend in public has sparked outrage on social media.

It is not clear what transpired earlier between the two, but the lady who wore a black dress was seen dragging the shirt of the heavily built man as they argued.

As the video rolled on, the man lost his cool and viciously attacked the woman.

A group of men who recorded the incident which occurred in Ghana, watched unconcerned as the man punched and kicked the lady to the ground.

Watch the video below