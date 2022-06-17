Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 17, 2022 – A man has taken to Twitter to share a message he received from a debtor as he advised people to stop lending others money.

“Stop lending money to people. They won’t pay you back,” the man wrote.

Another tweet he shared reads:

“When you lend people money, you tend to lose both the money and friendship.”

He then shared a personal experience with someone who blocked him despite owing him money.

When the debtor unblocked him, he sent a message to ask for his money but the debtor told him that he won’t get his money back.

When asked why, the debtor replied:

“A lot of people are owing me but I don’t act like a lunatic towards them.”

“See why you shouldn’t lend people money,” the debtor captioned the screenshot.