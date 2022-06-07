Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 07 June 2022 – The suspected killer of American rapper Trouble is now in Police custody after he surrendered to the Rockdale County deputies.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office says 33-year-old Jamichael Jones’ arrest all started with a “walk and talk,” going to locations where they believe Jones may have connections in hopes to find out more information.

During the operation, deputies say their search took them to Jones’ mother’s house, which eventually ended in his arrest after Jones called her while deputies were there.

“The mother turned the son onto one of my sergeants, who began to talk to him and convince Mr. Jones to turn himself in,” Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levette said.

According to FOX 5, Jones told deputies he’d meet them near Southern Regional Medical Center in Clayton County. While they waited for him to arrive, both the mother and deputies remained in contact with him.

“His mother was a huge resource in helping us apprehend him,” Levette said.

“Nobody wakes up in the morning wanting a bad outcome.”

Levette says that Jones hadn’t shown any signs of remorse but does appear to be fearful.

Jones faces charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, home invasion, and battery.

The deadly shooting occurred on Sunday morning, June 5, just before 3:30am inside Lake St. James Apartment complex.

“Upon deputies arrival they observed a Black male lying on the floor with a gunshot wound,” Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jedidia Canty said in a news conference Sunday.

The 34-year-old artist, whose real name is Mariel Orr, was shot once in the chest according to investigators.

“We know that there are a lot of people who are really upset right now and brokenhearted about the situation,” Canty said.

Officials said Orr was visiting a female friend when Jones forced his way into the apartment and fired that fatal shot.

“Mr. Jamichael Jones did know the female, and it was a domestic dispute … the suspect and the victim did not know each other,” Canty said.