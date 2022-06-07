Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 07 June 2022 – A Wisconsin man has been charged with the deaths of six people who were found dead back in January.

He was charged with six counts of felony murder in the deaths of six people who were found with gunshot wounds on January 23 in a duplex in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, but court documents detailing the charges against Birkley suggest they may have been killed three days earlier.

The authorities linked Birkley to the killings using cellphone data that included a selfie he took that appeared to show the basement of the home where the bodies were found several hours after the killings.

In the photos, Birkley appeared to be wearing an expensive pair of glasses that belonged to one of his victims, according to WDJT-TV.

Birkley had admitted to police that he and his cousin had killed the six people during a botched drug robbery, according to WDJT.

His cousin has not been identified and no additional arrests have been made in connection to the case.

Authorities identified the six victims as Michelle Williams, 49; Donta Williams, 44; Donald Smith, 43; Charles Hardy, 42; Javoni Liddell, 31; and Caleb Jordan, 23. Michelle Williams. Three of the victims lived at the home where the bodies were found.

Bail for Birkley was set at $1million.