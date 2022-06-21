Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 21, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s mother, Mama Ngina Kenyatta, has for the first time revealed why her son fell out with his Deputy, William Ruto.

Mama Ngina, who spoke with one of the local dailies, revealed the reason why the President fell out with his deputy in 2018.

The former First Lady said Uhuru fell out with Ruto after realising that he was disrespecting him despite being the Commander In Chief of the Armed Forces.

“Uhuru didn’t have a problem with Ruto, but if his deputy shows you disrespect, would you stick there?” after hearing that he and Ruto had broken up. According to her, Uhuru decided to leave at that point.

After the bitter fallout, Uhuru went against Ruto and he is currently opposed to his presidency in August.

The Head of State is currently campaigning for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in August.

Mama Ngina also admitted that the larger Kenyatta family is supporting Raila Odinga’s presidency in August.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.