Sunday, June 19, 2022 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to complete his term and leave office in peace.

Addressing a rally in Bungoma on Friday, Mudavadi trashed Uhuru’s move to back Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga to succeed him.

He insisted that the President should let Kenyans choose whoever they want, as their next Commander-in-chief.

“Uhuru has only one month remaining to leave office, he has really destroyed the country’s economy with his handshake with Raila Odinga,” Mudavadi said.

The ANC leader urged the western region to back Kenya Kwanza Presidential flag bearer, saying that if Ruto wins the August election the hustler government will inject Billions to revive ailing industries, which will, in turn, create jobs for youths.

Mudavadi further asked state officials to stop being forced to campaign for Raila, saying that they have the right to choose not to be used by the state house.

“The state house should not force chiefs, DCC’s and County Commissioners to campaign for Raila Odinga they must perform their duties in line with the constitution of Kenya.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.