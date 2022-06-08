Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 08 June 2022 – Malawi Government has ordered security agencies to stop controversial South African entertainer, Zodwa Wabantu from entering Malawi.

Recall that the Malawi Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Wildlife had earlier banned the stage artist from performing in a show in the country.

The dancer was booked to perform at the Winter Amapiano Vibes on 10th June 2022, at Dominics Hotel in Blantyre.

Reacting to the ban, Zodwa said she would be coming to Malawi to be part of the event but will not perform.

However, the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Wildlife has taken further step in making sure that Zodwa is stopped from entering Malawi by informing the Ministry of Homeland Security to enforce the relevant Immigration laws.

In a letter dated June 6 and addressed to the Secretary For Homeland Security from Secretary for Tourism, Culture and Wildlife, the Ministry made it clear that it has not cleared Zodwa Wabantu to perform in Malawi or be part of an event in any other capacity and that the application for the entertainment permit has been turned down as guided by the provisions of the Censorship and Control of Entertainment Act.

“The Censorship Board reviewed the application in the context of the concerns regarding her controversial stage acts, and most important Zodwa as a stage artist,” the letter read.

“In processing the application, the Censorship Board had to review the picture and the video clips that are in circulation depicting Zodwa on stage and the Ministry has noted that Zodwa has built her career and fame around morally degrading stage acts which include flaunting her nudity to audience,”

“In view of the above, we are requesting your Ministry to enforce the relevant immigration laws so that the artist is prohibited from entering Malawi at the time the event is being hosted.”