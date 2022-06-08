Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Making Fantasy Football Observations Based on Future Odds

The NFL does as good a job as any league or organization in the world at making money and dominating a news cycle. Maybe it’s the limited 17-game schedule or the hope the NFL Draft brings for woeful teams. Of late, it is how those new acquisitions are looking at OTAs and mini camps.

Soon will come fantasy football drafts that captivate even the common NFL fans. Oddsmakers are often on top of their games when it comes to NFL predictions, and those future odds can prove to be useful.

Here is how to use future odds to make your own predictions and prepare for fantasy football.

Look at Statistical Leaders

BET US has an extensive list of future odds, and several of the categories include passing, rushing, and receiving leaders. There are many tools to use to make predictions, but sometimes the oddsmakers can make people raise their eyebrows with players who may have higher or lower odds than anticipated.

The passing leaders are going to be based on who throws the most yards in the regular season. These quarterbacks figure to be getting the most pass attempts and completing longer passes as well.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is the favorite at +600, but right on his tail are Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tom Brady (+700) — who made a not so surprising return 40 days after retiring — Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr and Los Angeles Chargers Matthew Stafford each at +800, and then Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes at +900.

Each has its own interesting cases, with Brady’s plethora of weapons, Carr adding Davante Adams, Stafford’s unbelievable corp, and Mahomes’ scramble ability, though he lost Tyreek Hill.

It is also interesting that Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is at +2500 with Deandre Hopkins, Rondale Moore, and AJ Green. That’s in the same grouping as Ryan Tannehill, Matt Ryan, and Mac Jones.

The usual suspects lead the rushing leaders, with divisional rivals Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts Jonathan Taylor as co-favorites at +500. Behind them are Minnesota Vikings Dalvin Cook and Cleveland Browns’ Nick Chubb at +800.

One who is surprising is J.K. Dobbins of the Baltimore Ravens, who is +2500, along with Dallas Cowboys star Ezekial Elliott and Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders. He could be a value pick this season.

No surprise as the top receivers are Minnesota Vikings’ Justin Jefferson and Rams’ Cooper Kupp at +800. Next is Travis Kelce of the Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals’ second-year receiver Ja’Marr Chase at +1000.

Meanwhile, CeeDee Lamb (+1800) has been elevated as the top receiver for the Cowboys, and Jerry Jeudy (+2800) may be higher than some suspect with the acquisition of Russell Wilson in Denver.

That’s a good example of how oddsmakers view the roster moves and anticipate swings in production based on who changed teams.

Potential Buy-Low Candidates

One of the best awards to look at when making possible buy-low candidates is the Comeback Player of the Year award. BET US has Henry as the favorite at +325, but there are several other intriguing candidates.

Typically to win the award, it is an injury that ended their season previously, though a turnaround isn’t out of the question, so it leaves a good mix of odds. For instance, New Orleans Saints QB Jameis Winston is second at +650, and New York Giants’ Daniel Jones is +800 with new coach Brian Daboll coming over from Buffalo.

There is also Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns at +800 after sitting out last season, though his legal trouble and a pending NFL investigation would be a gamble. Winston’s teammate Michael Thomas missed a good chunk of last season, and he’s +850 and has routinely been one of the top pass catchers, and now has a big arm QB to aid their cases together.

Final Thoughts

These aren’t the end-all-be-all when it comes to predictions. However, they do help when it comes to fantasy football considerations and where potential players could or should be selected for buying low.