Saturday, June 25, 2022 – Madonna shared a passionate kiss with rapper Tokischa on stage in New York City.

Madonna, 63, was joined by Tokischa, 26, for a performance of her hit “Hung Up”.

It was a pretty sensual performance throughout, with some sexy choreography.

At the end of their performance, the pair engaged in a rather intense kiss, before Madonna slapped Tokischa’s bum as she walked off the stage.

Madonna is no stranger to kissing on stage. She kissed Britney Spears at the 2003 VMAs and reenacted the kiss at Britney’s wedding to Sam Asghari this month.

Watch the video below.