Thursday, June 30, 2022 – Machine Gun Kelly smashed a champagne glass against his forehead while performing on stage in front of a large crowd.

After his headlining Mainstream Sellout Tour concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday, June 28, MGK held an afterparty at Catch steakhouse.

During his performance of “My Ex’s Best Friend”, he broke the glass on his head and blood streamed down his face.

In a video shared online, the 32-year-old rapper-turned-rocker can be seen making a speech before telling the crowd, “I don’t give a s—,” and proceeding to smash the glass against his face.

This elicited gasps from attendees.

In another clip, the crowd, which included MGK’s fiancée Megan Fox, tour mate Avril Lavigne and her fiancé Mod Sun, watches MGK perform “My Ex’s Best Friend” with a bloody towel in hand while someone offers him a clean one.

MGK was later photographed leaving the event alongside Fox with dried blood on both his face and outfit.

Watch the video below.

Please god tell me why MGK smashed his head with a glass 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/wySckaS933 — Travis ma man (@praewpraw45) June 29, 2022