Friday, June 3, 2022 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has responded to Deputy President William Ruto’s vote-rigging claims.

In a statement, the Wafula Chebukati-led commission denied Ruto’s allegation that close to one million voters from his strongholds had been removed from their register.

According to Chebukati, there was no data breach adding that the records were safe.

Chebukati mentioned that there will be a register of all voters by June 9, 2022.

“I want to assure Kenyans that their data is safe and there has been no breach. The data on the register of voters is intact, we had 19.6 million voters in 2017, and we now have a database of 22.5 million-plus which is duplicated and is under audit,” Wafula said.

At the same time, IEBC CEO Hussein Marjan noted that any voter transfer that has been executed without a form would be reversed.

“Each and every transfer that has been effected has a log of who has actually done those transfers. The returning officer is the one who is responsible for the register, administrative action will be taken against them and harshest punishment will be dismissal,” Marjan said.

The IEBC CEO challenged those who claim to have been deleted from the IEBC register to present themselves at their facilities with the corresponding documents.

During a meeting with European Union Ambassadors on Thursday, DP Ruto alleged that close to a million voters from his strongholds had been removed from the IEBC register.

