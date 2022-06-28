Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 28 June 2022 – A man, identified as George Ongole Okoth, has been exposed on social media after he robbed a lady of Ksh 65,000.

The victim hosted Okoth at her house in Ruiru for a sleepover.

After a night of ‘fun’, he transferred Ksh 65,000 from her phone and left while she was still asleep.

The case has since been reported to the police.

Okoth is reportedly a notorious conman and mostly targets ladies.

He even faked his father’s death and raised cash to cater for funeral expenses.

He is always smartly dressed and has been described as a soft-spoken man.

