Wednesday, 08 June 2022 – Luka Modric has signed a one-year contract extension to keep him with Real Madrid until June 2023, the LaLiga club has announced.

The veteran Croatia midfielder will be playing his 11th-straight season since joining the Spanish giants from Tottenham for a reported £31.5million in 2012. He has scored 31 goals in 436 appearances for European champions.

Real’s No 10 has enjoyed a trophy-laden spell in the Spanish capital, having won 15 major trophies in 10 seasons at the club – including five Champions League triumphs.

Along with five Champions League titles, Modric has also won three LaLiga titles, one Copa del Rey, four Spanish Super Cups, three European Super Cups and four Club World Cups at Madrid.

Modric, who began his career with Dinamo Zagreb before moving to Spurs in 2008, has been capped 150 times by Croatia, scoring 21 times.

He won the Ballon d’Or in 2018 after helping his country reach the World Cup final, where they were beaten by France.