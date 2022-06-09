Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 9, 2022 – Rebel Wilson has come out as a lesbian on social media.

The Hollywood star took to Instagram on Thursday, June 9, to share the news with her followers.

She shared a photo of her and her partner after a romantic dinner date together.

She wrote in the caption:

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince…maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove.”