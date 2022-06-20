Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 20, 2022 – Amber Heard has suggested that Johnny Depp’s exes are too scared to publicly accuse him of violence because of ‘what happened to’ her.

Heard, 36, spoke to NBC’s Dateline and told Savannah Guthrie that she was ‘terrified’ of telling her side of the story.

In the interview, Guthrie pointed out that Heard is the only woman to have come forward with allegations of abuse against Depp.

Guthrie questioned why nobody else would have spoken out if they had endured the same violent treatment that she claims to have.

Heard responded: ‘Look what happened to me when I came forward. Would you?’

During the defamation trial which Heard finally lost to Depp, Kate Moss, Depp’s ex-girlfriend took to the stand to defend him. She dated him from 1994 to 1998.

She delivered a sensational blow on Heard by squashing the actress’s claim that Depp once pushed his supermodel ex down a flight of stairs.

Heard claimed she heard allegations that Depp had once shoved Moss down a flight of stairs – however, according to testimony Moss gave in support of Depp, the actor actually helped her after she accidentally slipped.

Heard made the claim while discussing an argument that she allegedly had with Depp at the top of a staircase, when she said her sister, Whitney Heard, stepped in between them.

Heard told the court: ‘She threw herself in the line of fire. She was trying to get Johnny to stop. Her back was to the staircase, and Johnny swings at her. I don’t hesitate and wait – I instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs. And I swung at him.’

Moss said during her testimony that Depp never ‘pushed her or threw her down any stairs,’ in fact, she said that he tended to her after she tripped during a trip they took to Jamaica together.

Heard also said that she had been wounded by the ‘hate and vitriol’ directed at her, but did not regret bringing the case.

‘I know the scariest, most intimidating thing for anybody talking about sexual violence is not being believed, being called a liar, or being humiliated,’ she said.

Heard said she was not speaking out because she was ‘vindictive’.

‘This would be a really lousy way of getting vengeance,’ she said.

‘As silly as it is to say this out loud, my goal is – I just want people to see me as a human being.’

Heard’s interview raised eyebrows, but, Heard’s team insisted they were unrepentant.

‘If Mr Depp or his team have a problem with this, we recommend that Johnny himself sit down with Savannah Guthrie for an hour and answer all her questions,’ a spokesperson told DailyMail.com, as Heard branded Depp, 59, a ‘liar’ and doubled down on claims that he beat her and sexually assaulted her during their relationship.

Earlier this month, a jury ruled that Heard defamed her ex-husband by publishing a piece about being a sexual assault survivor in the Washington Post.

She was ordered to pay Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, although the second payment was reduced to $350,000 per Virginia law by the judge.

She was awarded a relatively paltry $2 million in compensatory damages, meaning that Depp walked away from the case with Heard owing him $8.35 million.