Wednesday, June 15, 2022 – Liverpool forward, Sadio Mane has agreed on personal terms to join Bayern Munich in a three-year deal.

The German champions have had two bids for the Senegalese forward rejected as Liverpool continue to demand the right price.

Trusted football journalist, Fabrizio Romano claimed on Twitter that Liverpool are aware of his desire to leave for Bayern and the transfer has entered the ‘final stages’ and is now ‘really close’.

Bayern are hoping to sign him for a cut-price fee, but Jurgen Klopp’s side are determined not to sell for the right price having placed a £42million price tag on his head.

And German outlet Bild report Bayern are aiming to make it third time lucky with a £34.6m bid. Despite still falling £7.4m short of the Reds’ valuation, Bayern hopes that their latest package will tempt Liverpool to sell.

The deal would see the Bavarian outfit pay £30.3m up front with £4.3m in add-ons.