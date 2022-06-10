Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 10, 2022 – Liverpool have agreed personal terms with Benfica striker Darwin Nunez over a potential move to Anfield.

The Athletic reported on Thursday, June 9, that the Premier League side have held successful talks with Nunez’s representatives and on Wednesday, came to an agreement over a proposed contract but nothing has yet been signed.

It’s understood that the Portuguese giants are demanding a fee in the region of €100 million (£85.5 million) for Nunez, and will not budge on this price tag.

Discussions over the structure of the deal have been ongoing, with Benfica wanting at least €80 million upfront, with an additional €20 million in performance-related add-ons.

Nunez will fill the void left by Sadio Mane’s impending exit to Bayern Munich as Jurgen Klopp intend to bring in fresh legs in readiness for next League season.

The overall £85m transfer fee would eclipse the £75m Liverpool paid for defender Virgil van Dijk in 2017.