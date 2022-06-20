Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 20, 2022 – Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are engaged to be married.

Edwards revealed over the weekend that her longtime partner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, asked her to marry him and she said yes. She shared the news via her Instagram, where she posted photos from Chamberlain’s sunset proposal alongside an image of her ring.

“Last night the love of my life got down on one knee and I said… YES!” the singer captioned a series of photographs from the special moment.

The engagement comes almost a year after the couple welcomed their first child, son Axel.

The lovebirds first sparked dating rumors in November 2016 but reportedly waited to go public in January 2017.

Prior to Oxlade-Chamberlain, Edwards was previously engaged to One Direction singer Zayn Malik. The couple announced their engagement in August 2013 but called it quits in the summer of 2015 after Edwards claimed Malik, 29, dumped her via text.

