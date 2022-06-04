Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 4, 2022 – A close lieutenant of Deputy President William Ruto has said Citizen TV senior manager, Linus Kaikai, is the man behind bias in covering Kenya Kwanza Alliance rallies.

Commenting on his social media page on Saturday, Kericho County Senator, Aaron Cheruiyot, alleged that Citizen TV was professional until Kaikai joined the media house and reduced the station to the same level as Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC).

“You make it sound like it’s a favour. You use PUBLIC bandwidth, be fair to all Kenyans .@citizentvkenya was a highly professional outfit till you joined.

“You have since relegated its credibility to the lowest of any media house in post-colonial Kenya. Nyayo’s KBC did better,” Cheuiyot told Kaikai

Cheruiyot made the comments after Ruto accused Citizen TV, Inooro TV/FM, and Kameme TV /FM of showing bias when covering up his rallies on Saturday.

Citizen TV is particularly accused of giving Azimio alliance more airtime than Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

