Position: Protocol and Liaison Assistant

Industry: Banking

Location: Nairobi

Our client a Multilateral Development Bank, is seeking to recruit a Protocol and Liaison Assistant. The successful candidate will be responsible for assisting in providing protocol facilitation during high-level visits, monitoring relations with the host country and the management of the relations with diplomatic missions as well as the assisting in the management of the Bank’s ceremonies and events, as well as the immunities, privileges and exemptions extended to the Regional Office and staff.

Responsibilities

Assist in carrying out the work programme of the Protocol Unit.

Assist in processing Notification of Arrival documentation, diplomatic identity cards, driving licenses, PIN numbers; work permit exemption and dependent passes and renewal of the same; duty free imports, registration and deregistration of motor vehicles, VAT exemptions, and airport passes.

Drafting correspondence, Note Verbales, letters, and reports upon request.

Registering new staff and updating staff data in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Integrated Protocol Management Information System (IPMIS).

Maintaining the records of all Bank and staff vehicles, number plates and logbooks, the transfer and disposal of vehicles.

Assist in maintaining flags, emblems and pennants of the Bank are well maintained.

Provide protocol support at ceremonies and events organized or co-organized by the Bank.

Undertake airport arrival and departure formalities and assist official delegations and guests of the Bank at the Airport.

Perform any other tasks as may be assigned.

Qualifications

Hold at least a Bachelor’s Degree in Diplomacy, Law, International Relations, Political Science, Public Administration or other related discipline.

A minimum of three (3) years working experience with diplomatic missions and/or international organizations or similar role in government is required.

Practical experience in areas related to diplomatic accreditation, duty-free, VAT exemption, vehicle registration and driving license processing in a diplomatic setting is required.

Experience with e-government systems such as IPMIS, NTSA/TIMS, eFNS, e-Visa and iTax is desirable.

Strong written and verbal communication skills in English. Knowledge of French will be considered as an advantage.

Competence in the use of standard software used in the Bank (Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint). Knowledge of SAP desirable.

Terms of Employment

3 months contract renewal based on performance, continued work needs and budget availability.

How to Apply

To apply send your CV to: recruit@flexi-personnel.com or Flexi Personnel ATS latest by 24th June 2022. Indicate Protocol and Liaison Assistant on the email subject for easier retrieval and placement.NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement