Sunday, June 26, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua has claimed that Nakuru County Governor, Lee Kinyanjui, is late former President Daniel Moi’s son.

Gachagua made the remarks while responding to Lee Kinyanjui who had urged him to apologise for atrocities he committed to the people of Molo when he served as District Officer (DO) Molo in the 1990s.

Gachagua dismissed claims by Kinyanjui that he served as DO in Molo, saying he served in Kirinyaga, Kiambu, Laikipia, Garissa, Turkana, Kakamega, and in the Office of the President in Nairobi.

The Mathira Member of Parliament said he never served as DO as claimed by Lee Kinyanjui and some of his political nemesis.

“The stations I worked are known. My file number at the Office of the President is PF 611592. I served in Kirinyaga, Kiambu, Laikipia, Garissa, Turkana, Kakamega and in the Office of the President in Nairobi. I have never served in Nakuru, leave alone Molo,” Gachagua said.

He said the person who should apologise to the Molo people is Kinyanjui because his late father was involved in the killing of members of the Kikuyu community during the 1992 post-election skirmishes.

“Hatuezi omba msamaha kwa sababu hatujafanya makosa yoyote. Wewe Lee Kinyanjui ndio unatakiwa kuja Molo uombe msamaha kwa sababu babako mzazi alikua commander-in–chief of the armed forces and president watu wa Molo wakiumia,” Gachagua said.

