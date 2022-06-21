Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 21, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has told off Mt Kenya leaders who are attacking his running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, by terming him as a dictator.

Speaking on Monday in Njoro, Nakuru County, Ruto who is the Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate, said he chose Gachagua because he was the strongest of all the five who contested the position.

The politicians who had been shortlisted were Tharaka Nithi Senator Prof Kithure Kindiki, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and Kandara’s Alice Wahome.

“When I settled on him as my running mate, he was being opposed on grounds that he is very strong … that I needed someone who was soft and lowly placed in stature … But I insisted that I needed that strong person and highly placed …,” Ruto said.

Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, former Kiambu county governor William Kabogo and former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri have been terming Gachagua as a dictator who has no respect for other leaders supporting DP Ruto‘s presidency in August.

