Thursday, June 30, 2022 – Former Real Madrid defender, Sergio Ramos asked Luis Rubiales, head of the Spanish Football Federation, to help him win the Ballon d’Or in 2020 in an extraordinary leaked audio clip that has surfaced.

Ramos, the then captain of Real Madrid, was recorded in conversation with Rubiales sometime between July and August 2020, according to Spanish outlet El Confidencial via Mundo Deportivo.

Ahead of the Ballon d’Or award, which was later cancelled in 2020 because of the Covid pandemic, Ramos can be heard pleading his case for victory to Rubiales and openly asking for his support.

‘You know that I’ve never asked you for anything but if I want to do it today it’s because I think this has been a special year for the performances I’ve delivered,’ Ramos said to Rubiales.

‘I would like you to help me in whatever way you can and use your connections at UEFA linked to the Ballon d’Or.

I would be grateful to you all my life, not only for me but also because I think Spanish football deserves it very much.’

The ‘special performances’ Ramos highlights refer to his efforts in helping Real Madrid win the LaLiga title that season. They were unbeaten in the final 11 games of the season, which included a 10-match winning streak to take the championship.

Rubiales replied that Ramos deserved to win the Ballon d’Or and wished him luck for the upcoming Champions League campaign, according to Mundo Deportivo. He added that while he didn’t decide the award, he would help in any way he could.