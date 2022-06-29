Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 29 June 2022 – A lawyer has shared his experience with a couple who continued to have sex after they had separated and after their divorce process.

According to @O_ssai, the couple who decided to divorce after 10 years of marriage, are still “having sex and going on dates all through divorce proceedings and even after finalising the process”.

He tweeted;

I don’t understand the human race at all….. a couple decided to divorce after 10yrs of marriage, during their separation they were having sex, going on date, all through divorce proceedings and even after finalising, they kept having sex. I no come understand the matter.